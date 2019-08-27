Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

We will be comparing the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 22.19% are Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.