Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

We will be comparing the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 22.19% are Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
