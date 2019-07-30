Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 129.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 56.04% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.51% 0% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.