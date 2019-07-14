Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Since Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|155.23
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 67.93% respectively. 22.19% are Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|-0.59%
|0.1%
|2.44%
|4.45%
|0%
|2.13%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 4 of the 4 factors.
