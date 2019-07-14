Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Since Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 67.93% respectively. 22.19% are Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 4 of the 4 factors.