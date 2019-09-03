Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
