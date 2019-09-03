Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.