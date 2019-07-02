Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 25 19.37 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 75.2% respectively. Insiders owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Comparatively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Boston Omaha Corporation.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 4 of the 5 factors.