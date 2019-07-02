Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|25
|19.37
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 75.2% respectively. Insiders owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Comparatively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.92%
|0.24%
|4.3%
|-7.89%
|0.12%
|6.84%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Boston Omaha Corporation.
Summary
Boston Omaha Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.