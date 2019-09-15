Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

We will be comparing the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders are 22.19%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 2 of the 3 factors.
