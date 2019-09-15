Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

We will be comparing the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders are 22.19%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 2 of the 3 factors.