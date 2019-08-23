Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trine Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
