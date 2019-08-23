Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trine Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.