Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Comparison side by side

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 8.41 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and PICO Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.05% and 70.5%. 22.19% are Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 6 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.