Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.