Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
