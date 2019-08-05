Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. Insiders held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.