Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. Insiders held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.