Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Comparison side by side

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.05% and 62.23%. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders are 22.19%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 2 of the 3 factors.