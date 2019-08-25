Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Comparison side by side

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.05% and 62.23%. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders are 22.19%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 2 of the 3 factors.
