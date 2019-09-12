Andersons (ANDE) to pay $0.17 on Oct 22, 2019; FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS (FLXT) Shorts Increased By 257.71%

FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:FLXT) had an increase of 257.71% in short interest. FLXT’s SI was 62,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 257.71% from 17,500 shares previously. With 347,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FLEXPOINT SENSOR SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:FLXT)’s short sellers to cover FLXT’s short positions. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1039. About 233,140 shares traded. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Andersons Inc’s current price of $26.54 translates into 0.64% yield. Andersons Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 241,272 shares traded or 43.03% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 09/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 800 Of Andersons Inc; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery

The Andersons, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, railcar leasing, turf and cob products, and retailing businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $773.72 million. It operates through five divisions: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient, and Retail. It has a 21.77 P/E ratio. The Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services.

