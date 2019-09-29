Andersons (ANDE) Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Holding by $4.90 Million as Shares Declined; As Pvh (PVH) Valuation Declined, Landscape Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $781,610

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 8,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 19,518 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 11,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 746,362 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 181,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 9,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 191,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 251,755 shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 800 Of Andersons Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Andersons Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANDE); 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.81M shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $421.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ANDE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 1.20% more from 24.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 17,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 2.41 million shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 57,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 382,919 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 115,280 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt has invested 0.3% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 45,933 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 3,300 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 225,294 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% or 28,586 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 415,256 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

More notable recent The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The Andersons, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “1855 Capital and Maumee Ventures co-lead investment in enhanced efficiency fertilizer company Phospholutions – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The Andersons closing all stores, including 2 in Central Ohio – Columbus Business First” on January 15, 2017. More interesting news about The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Andersons, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, LLC; Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate has 17,290 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 45,860 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 5,809 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Inc has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 16,730 are owned by Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc stated it has 1,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 339 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 917 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 0.15% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.06% or 395,479 shares. Pzena Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.00M shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Capital Management has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 1.08% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend (EOD) by 80,790 shares to 19,557 shares, valued at $107,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 3,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,642 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT).

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PVH Corp (PVH) PT Raised to $101 at Piper Jaffray After Non Deal Roadshow – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PVH Corp.â€™s (NYSE:PVH) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PVH Stock Soared Today – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why PVH (NYSE:PVH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. $9.99 million worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares were bought by CHIRICO EMANUEL.