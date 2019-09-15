Anderson Hoagland & Co Lifted Centene (CNC) Position by $1.70 Million; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Shareholder Legacy Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 27,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video)

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,016 shares to 9,973 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,330 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 21,848 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 48 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 447,740 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 543,200 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,108 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 77,188 shares. 33,900 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. City Holdg Com owns 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 232 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kbc Nv stated it has 55,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 17,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc stated it has 0.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.85% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Coldstream Capital Mgmt reported 19,004 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,320 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2.59M shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 31,332 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 5,888 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 2.40M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 20,700 shares. Stifel Fin Corp owns 2.81M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Plancorp Llc has invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clean Yield holds 8,117 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.