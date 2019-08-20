Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $555,148; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 312,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.89M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 904,891 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 12,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 5.52M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 21,067 shares to 559,806 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 25,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,704 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).