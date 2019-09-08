Anderson Hoagland & Co Raised Its Stake in Centene (CNC) by $354,240 as Market Value Rose; Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Holding by $8.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 659.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 80,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 92,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 12,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,802 shares to 18,949 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,171 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

