Anderson Hoagland & Co Increases Position in Visa (V); Washington Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $1.85 Million

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 72,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 69,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $176.46. About 5.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $178.82. About 306,122 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 50,849 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 1.8% or 78.28M shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability reported 17,560 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Randolph holds 182,079 shares or 5.57% of its portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt reported 1.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 2.09% or 328,558 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 1.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.49% or 36,757 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 107,027 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,174 shares. Fragasso Group reported 22,413 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Zweig has 2.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt owns 8,990 shares. Nordea Management reported 2.52 million shares stake.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $722.78M for 16.20 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Lc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,909 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept owns 1,203 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,888 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 22,845 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 12,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 0.17% or 11.35M shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated stated it has 24,211 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 13,789 were reported by Wesbanco Natl Bank. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 1,259 shares. 16,230 were reported by Harbour Mgmt Limited Liability. 1,708 are held by First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division. Smithfield Trust accumulated 20,517 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,125 shares. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.