Anderson Hoagland & Co Increases Stake in Centene (CNC); Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30M, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 931,973 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 4.91 million shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 3.31M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 3,934 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 33,591 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 7,440 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 337 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.05% or 7,300 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 95,701 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dana Advsr has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Pointstate Capital LP has 2.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.89 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.71 million shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 161,078 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 114,906 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 407,511 shares. American Intll Grp reported 0.04% stake.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA) by 3,536 shares to 12,055 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,576 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 37.62 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 3.26 million shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $93.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt Lc holds 1,400 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited invested in 8,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 65 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 612 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.26% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.28% or 67,942 shares. Moreover, Finance Architects has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 6 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). United Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 71,776 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company reported 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bangor Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,247 shares. 107,157 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).