Anderson Hoagland & Co Cut Vf (VFC) Stake as Shares Rose; Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Value Declined While Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Its Stake

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 23,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 40,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 1.15M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom will likely come back with a counter-offer, the source said; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 571,538 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. 8,894 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. On Monday, January 28 the insider MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 419,552 are owned by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa reported 230,112 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 56,957 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Andra Ap owns 43,900 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Company reported 66,185 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0.02% or 34,845 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cypress owns 2,492 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 11,475 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,667 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 10,580 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.47 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 12,170 shares to 41,305 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Vanguard Financials 25Bps (VFH) by 4,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,885 shares to 7,151 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,627 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).