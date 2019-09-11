Anderson Hoagland & Co Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $363,553; Veritas Asset Management Llp Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Lifted by $2.73 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 731,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.52 million, up from 716,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 858,183 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.79. About 203,875 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq" published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq" published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,250 shares to 11,415 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.68 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

