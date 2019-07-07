Anderson Hoagland & Co Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $363,553 as Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holder Vision Capital Management Boosted Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.48 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Vanguard Financials 25Bps (VFH) by 4,741 shares to 25,570 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disruptor Alert: 3 Companies Changing the E-Commerce Landscape – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Investors Are Paying a Premium for Wayfair – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexa, Remind Me to Shop for Deals on Prime Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 290 shares. Dodge Cox reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mengis Capital Management invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 393,681 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Marietta Inv Ptnrs reported 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 190,434 are owned by Natixis. 5,134 were accumulated by 1St Source Natl Bank. Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank And has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 53,906 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 630,248 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.65 million shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 0.71% or 5,814 shares. Nomura holds 0.54% or 71,489 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler Associates Limited owns 3,364 shares. Moreover, Srb Corp has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,407 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 6,468 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 158,434 shares. Cambiar Ltd Co accumulated 286,664 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 18,210 shares. First Long Island Lc holds 1.79% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 123,859 shares. Essex Invest Management Company Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 622 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 128,311 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Llc reported 26,971 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 57,100 shares. 8.89 million are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. First Utd State Bank Trust reported 13,081 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Brings Commitment and Support to Pride Month – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UBS Expects Solid UPS Earnings, Says FedEx Express Biz Still Faces Overseas Challenges – Yahoo Finance” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia’s Life Sciences Industry To Benefit From Agreement Between Atlanta And Amsterdam Airports – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.