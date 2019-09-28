Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Boosted Its Centene (CNC) Position by $1.70 Million; Stock Value Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Declined While Nwi Management LP Lifted Its Position

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.03M, up from 705,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA) by 3,536 shares to 12,055 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,420 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC) & WellCare (WCG) Report Joint Agreement to Sell Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans to Anthem Inc. (ANTM) – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Reminder: Centene Corporation’s 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 90,000 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $53.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Comcast boosts download speed for 85% of its Atlanta customers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the $4.99 Price Tag for Apple TV+ is a Stroke of Genius – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Nike – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Comcast’s NBCU taps its history for new streaming service name – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast & more – CNBC” with publication date: September 05, 2019.