Anderson Hoagland & Co Lowered Vf (VFC) Position by $919,380; Stock Rose; Tci Wealth Advisors Position in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $13.89 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 9.08 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 1.47 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. 12,552 shares were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN, worth $1.04 million. MEAGHER LAURA C also sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,718 are held by Hartford Investment Mgmt. Paloma Mgmt Company reported 2,483 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 19,351 shares. Shelton Management holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4.58M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% stake. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 2,873 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt owns 79,211 shares. City Hldg Communication holds 0.04% or 1,690 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Company holds 0.48% or 91,692 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 43,589 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 19,125 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 5,550 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 89,813 shares.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock by 296 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Vanguard Financials 25Bps (VFH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

