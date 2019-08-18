Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Position by $500,960; Stock Price Rose; Idacorp (IDA) Market Value Rose While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 23,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 126,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, down from 150,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 275,549 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 72,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, up from 69,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 680,664 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $190.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 40,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 30,696 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Tributary Capital Mngmt stated it has 282,161 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 28,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications has 151,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 36,178 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,362 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 56,598 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 9,866 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group has 718,802 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 29,784 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 6,531 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 794,066 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Mgmt has invested 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). South State owns 88,463 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.31% or 4,452 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 559,486 shares. Sns Fin Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,148 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peavine Ltd Llc stated it has 1,756 shares. Town Country National Bank Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co reported 19,877 shares. Kdi Prtn Llc owns 80,648 shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. C Worldwide Gru Holdg A S reported 7.60 million shares or 15.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,866 shares. Argi Ltd holds 3,711 shares. Citigroup reported 3.03M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.