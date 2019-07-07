Anderson Hoagland & Co Upped Its Centene (CNC) Holding by $354,240; Sonata Capital Group Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed by $1.50 Million

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life reported 12,397 shares. Petrus Trust Commerce Lta holds 0.06% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S Co invested 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested in 911 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Moreover, Scholtz And Communication Ltd Llc has 5.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 376 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 8,793 shares or 7.45% of all its holdings. 267,072 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Mawer Invest Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Portland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 447 shares. 597,997 were reported by Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aldebaran Fin Inc stated it has 3,508 shares or 4.39% of all its holdings. Field And Main Comml Bank has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crystal Rock Capital Management has 2,380 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.