Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $363,553; Shares Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Two Sigma Securities Has Increased Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 75.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 11,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 27,429 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares to 9,745 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 12,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Vanguard Financials 25Bps (VFH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,035 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc owns 4.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,098 shares. Madison Invest Inc reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc reported 5,349 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Hillman invested in 12.21% or 15,475 shares. Moreover, Exchange Cap Management has 2.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,662 shares. Coastline Trust has invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 4,484 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Company owns 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 639 shares. Bollard Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,980 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor owns 3,351 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 4,915 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc reported 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Right On Target – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,357 shares to 4,297 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) by 86,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).