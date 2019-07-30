Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Raised Its Stake in Centene (CNC) by $354,240; Realpage (RP) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 221,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.36M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 235,402 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 1.41 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 0.05% or 78,420 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 42.27M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,528 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.08 million shares. Carnegie Asset holds 8,090 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 153,438 shares. Eminence Capital Lp reported 2.83M shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 9,194 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,000 shares. 23,814 are owned by Allstate Corp. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 18,447 shares. Advsrs Ltd Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.35% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,000 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 7,977 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 113,100 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 28,523 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 839,594 are owned by Bancorp Of America De. Stephens Ar invested in 32,241 shares. Waddell Reed Inc reported 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,857 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Alkeon Mgmt Limited Com invested in 451,149 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Company accumulated 450 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Marsico Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 85,139 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 15,619 shares to 72,886 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).