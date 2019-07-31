Anderson Hoagland & Co Lifted Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Stock Value Declined; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $501,348 as Stock Rose

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 4.52M shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 2,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,290 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 4,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $283.71. About 411,708 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. $1.23M worth of stock was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.44% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 6 shares. 16,225 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited. Ally Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 346,269 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 6,460 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 9,069 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 435,891 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Ptnrs accumulated 0.4% or 911,106 shares. 582,546 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Banque Pictet Cie owns 253,584 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Jane Street Gp Inc Lc has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 506,529 shares. Kj Harrison Partners invested in 15,200 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 26.87 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Co owns 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 938 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 80 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 16,089 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 20,122 shares. 1,281 are held by Fulton Bancshares Na. Principal Group Inc accumulated 0.03% or 130,340 shares. Aperio Llc has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 48,464 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,447 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 53,239 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 87,232 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Llc holds 2.89% or 224,464 shares.