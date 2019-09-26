Anderson Hoagland & Co Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding as Valuation Rose; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $3.72 Million; Shares Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 63,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 672,673 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.75M, down from 735,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 3.51M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 16,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,420 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, down from 27,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 4.95M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 18.29 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

