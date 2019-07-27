Anderson Hoagland & Co Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $934,920

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 301,679 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, up from 284,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Howard Wealth Limited Company stated it has 3,856 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Night Owl Capital Llc invested in 173,970 shares. Artisan Lp holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.04 million shares. Waratah Capital Advsr has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 122,559 were accumulated by Linscomb & Williams. Franklin Inc reported 27.71 million shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner LP owns 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.55M shares. Drexel Morgan & holds 26,366 shares. Family Firm holds 3,776 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 840,093 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 346,565 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 22,533 shares. Bokf Na owns 478,511 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company holds 8.32 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Woodstock has invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc holds 565,187 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.26% or 116,203 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Culbertson A N Incorporated holds 102,493 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York reported 0.46% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.23% or 3.30 million shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 31,462 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Pzena Invest Limited Company owns 718,884 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.85% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp invested 5.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westwood Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 23,784 shares.