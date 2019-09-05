Anderson Hoagland & Co Increased Its Take (TTWO) Holding; Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) SI Increased By 4.04%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) had an increase of 4.04% in short interest. HLTH’s SI was 1.21 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.04% from 1.16 million shares previously. With 2.64 million avg volume, 1 days are for Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)’s short sellers to cover HLTH’s short positions. The SI to Nobilis Health Corp’s float is 2.16%. It closed at $0.1225 lastly. It is down 87.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HLTH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Nobilis Health Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLTH); 08/05/2018 – Nobilis Health 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 03/04/2018 – Nobilis Health Opens NEO; 23/03/2018 – Morganti & Co., P.C. and Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP: NOTICE OF THE PROPOSED PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF THE NOBILIS SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 17/05/2018 – Nobilis Health Set to Add Telemedicine to List of Offerings; 08/03/2018 – Nobilis Health 4Q Net $9.23M; 08/05/2018 – Nobilis Health 1Q Rev $64.5M; 08/03/2018 – Nobilis Health Sees FY Rev $345M-$355M; 29/03/2018 – Nobilis Health Hospital Named A Blue Distinction Plus Center for Bariatric Surgeries; 08/03/2018 – NOBILIS HEALTH CORP HLTH.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $345 MLN TO $355 MLN

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased Take (TTWO) stake by 84.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co acquired 4,500 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 9,840 shares with $916,000 value, up from 5,340 last quarter. Take now has $15.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 1.11% above currents $132.74 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 21. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by M Partners. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 5,148 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 484,095 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H holds 3,020 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 187,472 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 3,506 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 802,603 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 56,796 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 85 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Hbk LP invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gradient Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 8,300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,000 shares. 321 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Take-Two (TTWO) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Take-Two Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.