Anderson Hoagland & Co Increased Its Centene (CNC) Position by $354,240; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Holding In Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Was Lifted

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 2.49 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 1.25 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

