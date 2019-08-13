Anderson Hoagland & Co Increases Holding in Centene (CNC); New Generation Advisors Has Decreased Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stake by $1.15 Million

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 3.40M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company's stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $335.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 846,194 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 27,016 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 20,100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 199,946 shares. 17,882 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. 2.17M were reported by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 596,763 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 99 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.06% or 424,001 shares in its portfolio. 365,883 are held by Schroder Mngmt. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 19,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 61,515 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com Limited, Korea-based fund reported 909,226 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,124 shares. Sit Assocs Inc reported 53,265 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 44,822 shares stake. Qs Limited Co holds 15,528 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.53 million shares. Duncker Streett And Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,600 shares. 1,666 are held by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Hennessy invested in 0.15% or 60,300 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has 389,672 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 472 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 40,000 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 799,586 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,302 shares.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)