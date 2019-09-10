Anderson Hoagland & Co Trimmed Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $363,553 as Valuation Declined; Netflix Com (NFLX) Position Raised by Orrstown Financial Services Inc

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $16.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.58. About 910,872 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $295.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford holds 0.09% or 716 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W & Incorporated has 2,674 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 4.27% or 30,168 shares. Cadian Capital Mngmt LP reported 88,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,387 shares stake. Moreover, First Corp In has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Goodwin Daniel L reported 2,100 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiger Glob Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.11 million shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 86,976 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 757 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na reported 3,129 shares stake. Moreover, Js Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 10.42% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bragg Finance Advisors owns 1,027 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC) by 7,592 shares to 10,980 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,524 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does Netflix Have a Pricing Problem? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix Is Still A Good Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Is Still a Binge Thinker – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares to 9,745 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).