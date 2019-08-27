Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; MILLENNIAL LITHIUM COMMON SHARES (MLNLF) SI Decreased By 1.62%

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLNLF) had a decrease of 1.62% in short interest. MLNLF’s SI was 375,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.62% from 381,700 shares previously. With 25,900 avg volume, 15 days are for MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLNLF)’s short sellers to cover MLNLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1182. About 508 shares traded. Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:MLNLF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 7,898 shares with $13.61 million value, down from 8,109 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $874.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,217 shares to 60,518 valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 3,285 shares and now owns 9,745 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.30% above currents $1768.87 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim Llc invested in 1.76% or 120,950 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 34,665 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt stated it has 2,786 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bainco Intll Invsts owns 9,433 shares. 2,550 are owned by B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap. 10,719 are owned by Ccm Inv Advisers Llc. 863 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Verity Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.47% or 230 shares. Telos owns 2,085 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc reported 233 shares. Lincoln Ltd Co has 3.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,582 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners owns 1.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,246 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).