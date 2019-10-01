Anderson Hoagland & Co Lowered Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Stake By $462,000; MGX MINERALS ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (MGXMF) Shorts Up By 380.65%

MGX MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MGXMF) had an increase of 380.65% in short interest. MGXMF’s SI was 59,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 380.65% from 12,400 shares previously. With 121,900 avg volume, 1 days are for MGX MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MGXMF)’s short sellers to cover MGXMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.0055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1445. About 32,050 shares traded. MGX Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGXMF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) stake by 29.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co analyzed 2,750 shares as Diageo Plc Adr (DEO)'s stock declined 0.17%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 6,695 shares with $1.13M value, down from 9,445 last quarter. Diageo Plc Adr now has $96.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $163.52. About 308,516 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

MGX Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $19.86 million. The firm explores for lithium, magnesium, and silicon deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Driftwood Creek magnesium deposit located in the Driftwood mining district of SE British Columbia.