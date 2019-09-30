Anderson Hoagland & Co Boosted Centene (CNC) Holding by $1.70 Million; Market Value Rose; Amyris (AMRS) Position Has Raised by Tanaka Capital Management Inc

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 852,030 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 21/03/2018 – AXIM Biotech to Attend BioCentury’s 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference in New York; 23/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (ANW) And Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Activist Update ANW AMRS ANW FRAN AMRS HIIQ PRPL; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea; 16/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 09/05/2018 – Amyris Presents Its No Compromise™ Product Portfolio at Techonomy New York; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Rev $23M; 17/05/2018 – Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.68 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Com owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 67,891 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 1.49% or 41,621 shares in its portfolio. Nomura accumulated 2,253 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Lp reported 134,953 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 296,970 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 190,119 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com stated it has 1,902 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company owns 49,453 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 4,534 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.61% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 128,625 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 17,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 10,970 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Fincl Inc has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

