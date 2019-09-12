Anderson Hoagland & Co Upped Discovery (DISCA) Position by $1.54 Million; Market Value Declined; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 242.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 303,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 428,185 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 75,156 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 167% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 57,023 shares as the company's stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 91,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 1.20 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Inv Holding holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 713,050 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 5.56M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 250,694 shares. 207,805 were accumulated by Montag A And Associates Inc. Hm Payson And has invested 0.04% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Contravisory Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 622,845 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 255,293 shares. Cwm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 643,184 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited stated it has 0.3% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 9,509 shares.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 5,740 shares to 17,652 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,055 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Discovery Communications (DISCA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq" on April 25, 2019

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Viper Energy Partners LP to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance" on May 01, 2019