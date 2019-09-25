Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Raised Its Stake in General Electric (GE) by $303,525; Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Stock Price Rose While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increased Its Stake

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 1.21 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 136,215 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 102,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 43.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Asbestos Problem Is Terrible News for the Owners of GE Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE Options Trader Braces for a Bigger Retreat – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “GE Is Giving Up Its Majority Stake in Baker Hughes – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 287,700 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 71,321 shares. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amer Fincl Bank reported 4,603 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa holds 0.07% or 82,724 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability owns 41,888 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 136,228 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Company owns 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 43,844 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.03% or 8,472 shares. Cap Ok holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22,708 shares. Moreover, Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.26% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kiltearn Llp stated it has 10.10 million shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 81,324 shares. New Hampshire-based Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,120 shares to 11,420 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,330 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 172,845 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated invested in 333,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 125,243 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 36,730 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 56,325 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Lc holds 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 1.19 million shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Next Finance Group reported 4,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 79,152 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 36,035 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 18,300 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 179,949 shares.