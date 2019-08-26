Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Vf (VFC) Stake; Karpus Management Increased Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding

Karpus Management Inc increased Dtf Tax (DTF) stake by 115.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Karpus Management Inc acquired 176,734 shares as Dtf Tax (DTF)’s stock 0.00%. The Karpus Management Inc holds 329,704 shares with $4.39M value, up from 152,970 last quarter. Dtf Tax now has $120.14M valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 17,138 shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 55.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 8,894 shares with $755,000 value, down from 19,839 last quarter. Vf Corp now has $31.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 1.48M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,382 are held by Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited. Moreover, Whalerock Point Ptnrs has 0.34% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5,900 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Renaissance Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 892,700 shares. Washington Trust Company has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,200 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.14 million shares. Synovus Corp invested in 0.12% or 85,117 shares. Covington reported 75,341 shares. Atwood & Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 398 shares. Bb&T Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 148,874 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,400 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,820 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,970 shares. 26,375 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 57 shares.

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock stake by 296 shares to 1,825 valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) stake by 5,904 shares and now owns 11,808 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 14.45% above currents $78.35 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Of London Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 0.05% or 11,329 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 926,150 shares stake. Saba Mngmt LP accumulated 261,792 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 26,671 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 254,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 50,716 shares. Bulldog Limited Com holds 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 137,755 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Fincl Services, a Florida-based fund reported 22,139 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 49,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has 45,249 shares. Moreover, 1607 Capital Prtn Llc has 0.18% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).