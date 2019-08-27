Anderson Hoagland & Co Increased Holding in Centene (CNC) by $354,240 as Market Value Rose; Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $939,250 as Valuation Declined

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 1.75M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 251,098 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42.27 million are held by Vanguard Group. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 4,846 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation reported 290,064 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. 16,903 were reported by Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Regentatlantic Capital Lc owns 31,923 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,746 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street Corp owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 17.27M shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 344,684 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 661,306 shares. Petrus Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 6,714 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 5,159 shares. 121,035 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 124,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 1,330 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 131,471 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,471 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,939 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 17,842 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 10,858 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,556 shares. Private Advsr invested in 193,367 shares or 2.02% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Garrison Bradford & Associate invested in 348,037 shares or 10.2% of the stock. Vanguard Inc owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 12.19M shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 102,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc, a New York-based fund reported 11,700 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.