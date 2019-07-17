Anderson Hoagland & Co Position in Take (TTWO) Upped by $418,500 as Valuation Rose; Jennison Associates Decreased Its Saia (SAIA) Stake by $834,175 as Share Value Declined

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 84.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 5,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 778,431 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc analyzed 13,675 shares as the company's stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.34 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 230,566 shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Valinor L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 59,369 shares. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 2,370 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). M&T Bank Corporation holds 0% or 5,862 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Llp accumulated 0.38% or 40,112 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 6.43% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 22,345 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitchell Management owns 15,117 shares. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 225,630 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hl Fincl Services Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Can Take Two's (TTWO) New Expansion Packs Aid Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on May 09, 2019

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 15.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $34.43M for 12.43 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.47% EPS growth.