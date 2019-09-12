Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lowered Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding as Shares Rose; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $526,208

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 9,973 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 11,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.12. About 1.21 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 4.02M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 2.04M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Sns Finance Gp Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,483 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 23,674 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 3,868 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 41,884 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 1.81M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 42,150 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 10,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Peoples Corporation reported 1.35% stake. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 121,510 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Co has 49,264 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 17,338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $797.10M for 16.88 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Cos reported 0.06% stake. Essex Fincl Services Inc holds 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,931 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Icon Advisers accumulated 78,250 shares. Advisory Rech has 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 89,409 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 141,242 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,334 shares. Blair William And Communications Il owns 213,587 shares. 450,432 were reported by Viking Invsts Lp. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Eaton Vance has invested 0.37% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Everett Harris & Com Ca accumulated 0.01% or 1,429 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.31% or 4,083 shares.