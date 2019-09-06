Anderson Hoagland & Co Holding in Vf (VFC) Has Trimmed by $919,380; Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut Its Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.45B market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 1.85 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 52,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 286,679 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 339,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 3.11M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $375.67 million for 9.84 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 16.64 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

