Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Cut Vf (VFC) Position by $919,380 as Shares Declined; Holder Fosun International LTD Has Boosted Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 1.05 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 6.69M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34M for 15.56 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,500 shares to 9,840 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 5,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 18,377 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru has 22,621 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.13% or 121,646 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Eastern Bank has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Oakworth Cap accumulated 3,414 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement System owns 14,183 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 6,382 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.95% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 419,552 shares. Rampart Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability reported 9,727 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 2,250 shares. Whittier Comm Of Nevada Inc invested in 15,799 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Synovus Fincl owns 85,117 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,795 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Assetmark owns 7,761 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.03% or 135,380 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 240,400 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 474,333 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated reported 2,074 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fulton Bank Na owns 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,290 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Management LP has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Independent Investors has 40,600 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Bronson Point Management Llc holds 2.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 75,000 shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.39% or 378,359 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt owns 1.82% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 102,259 shares. Moreover, Grimes & Co Inc has 0.58% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 59,000 shares to 103,362 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sohu Com Ltd by 85,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).