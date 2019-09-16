Anderson Hoagland & Co Position In Centene (CNC) Was Has Boosted; Highstreet Asset Management Boosted Holding in Digital Realty Trust Reit (DLR) by $760,617

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. Reit (DLR) by 101.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 6,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 12,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.93 million shares traded or 83.89% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78M shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,016 shares to 9,973 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 5,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,420 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory has 290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 108 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 219,832 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.08% or 21,848 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6,354 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Burney stated it has 20,821 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ironwood Llc holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 250 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 33,900 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 55,870 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP has invested 2.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 79,718 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 1,054 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd accumulated 1.96M shares. Bessemer stated it has 777 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP owns 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 20,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 168,977 shares. Natl Pension invested 0.11% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 16,638 are owned by Alps Advisors. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 16,804 shares. 3,960 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated. The Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank And has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lvm Capital Ltd Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 163,719 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com stated it has 4,830 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wills Fincl Group Inc has 0.2% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 719,478 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Payden & Rygel reported 1.74% stake.