Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased By $434,448 Its Helmerich Payne (HP) Holding; First Dallas Securities Has Cut Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding By $564,461

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased Helmerich Payne Inc (HP) stake by 67.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 9,051 shares as Helmerich Payne Inc (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 4,330 shares with $212,000 value, down from 13,381 last quarter. Helmerich Payne Inc now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 2.26 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 15.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 73,960 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 87,087 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $15.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 4.71 million shares traded or 37.03% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper

Among 3 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $9000 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $64.88’s average target is 50.05% above currents $43.24 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 6 analyst reports since June 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. FBR Capital maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.26 million for 45.04 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE:HP) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HP acquiring Bromium – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Introducing HP Elite Dragonfly NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP -1% as Bernstein hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.26M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.