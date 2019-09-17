Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Boosted Position in Centene (CNC) by $1.70 Million; Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Shareholder Dalton Investments Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 21,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 33,662 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 5,112 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 1.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 1,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 8,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 195 shares. Eagle Asset Inc invested 0.07% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 0% or 400 shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 682,521 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 51,622 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,945 shares. Wellington Llp reported 1.19 million shares. Victory Cap Management owns 2,613 shares. Pnc Finance stated it has 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Carroll Fincl Associate reported 168 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 42,749 shares. Northern reported 506,864 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co holds 11,463 shares.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.85M for 27.74 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 5,740 shares to 17,652 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,695 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wexford LP reported 156,983 shares. 351,999 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. C Worldwide A S stated it has 317,306 shares. Gmt stated it has 272,120 shares. Hartford Inv has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Atria Ltd Liability Co has 5,372 shares. Utah Retirement owns 77,188 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap Management LP has 0.46% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 195,817 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% or 64,513 shares in its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.52% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Drw Limited has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fiduciary Trust invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dana Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).