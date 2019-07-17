Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Its Vf (VFC) Position by $919,380 as Stock Rose; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Stake in Mckesson Hboc (MCK) by $8.01 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mckesson Hboc Inc. (MCK) by 153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 68,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,150 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, up from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mckesson Hboc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.96. About 1.10M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 1.17 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA warns McKesson over opioid supply chain – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: Homing In On A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keep On Buying McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Will Continue To Hold McKesson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 1.74 million shares to 17.06 million shares, valued at $926.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 901,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (NYSE:ACCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 9,808 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,147 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 16,078 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.06% or 307,279 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has 0.28% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Jump Trading Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,032 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has 21,234 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Argi Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,851 shares. Moreover, Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.04% stake. Scotia Incorporated has 5,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested in 0.02% or 442 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 1.38 million shares.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V. F. Corporation: A Dividend For All Seasons – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp +10% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 2,746 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.82% or 208,965 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jensen Inv Inc invested 1.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 99,210 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lipe & Dalton has 0.83% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 13,004 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alphamark Limited Com stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 985,613 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsrs holds 0.1% or 8,851 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 469,760 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 6,607 shares. Northern reported 5.28M shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.07% or 17,100 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. had sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,217 shares to 60,518 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).