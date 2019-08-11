Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 90.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 62,117 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 6,583 shares with $272,000 value, down from 68,700 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $45.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co acquired 3,217 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 60,518 shares with $7.07M value, up from 57,301 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 50,727 shares. Family Capital Tru holds 0.11% or 2,200 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 14,386 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Company has 365,961 shares. Greenleaf owns 164,173 shares. Oakworth reported 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 932,615 shares. 353,729 were accumulated by Markston Ltd Liability Co. Hm Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 19,578 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi invested in 303,841 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Dsm Prtn, New York-based fund reported 4.83M shares. Rockland Co stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Athena Capital Ltd Company owns 108,246 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Gabalex Capital Limited Com stated it has 150,000 shares. Torray Lc accumulated 195,038 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.13% above currents $137.71 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Catalyst Lc owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 41,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 706 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,265 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,155 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company holds 6,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vestor Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 76,983 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Optimum reported 2,707 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Majedie Asset Management Ltd stated it has 46,235 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 113,042 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) stake by 46,800 shares to 77,600 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) stake by 3,700 shares and now owns 6,700 shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was raised too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: MU,IBM,TSM,SAP – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.